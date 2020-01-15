KFC BBL|09

Stars roar, Scorchers smashed in BBL rout

Hosts crumble against the Stars' high-octane attack before Stoinis piles on more runs

Cricket Network

15 January 2020, 09:34 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo