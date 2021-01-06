Scorchers knock over BBL ladder leaders on home patch

Sixers scorched as Marsh, Tye lead Perth rout

The ladder-leading Sydney Sixers have produced one of their worst-ever batting displays on their way to an embarrassing 86-run KFC BBL loss to the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium.

Allrounder Mitch Marsh cracked an unbeaten 57 off 27 balls while Colin Munro added 50 off 34 balls as the Scorchers reached 4-183 in front of 21,608 fans on Wednesday.

In reply, the Sixers slumped to 6-58 as three of their top six batsmen fell for ducks, before eventually being bowled out for 97 off 16.4 overs - their third lowest total.

The 74 they scored against the Stars in 2019 and the 76 against the Thunder last year were the only other lower totals in their history.

Marsh snared the key scalp of Jordan Silk for a golden duck, while James Vince and Dan Christian also failed to score as the top six crumbled.

Opener Josh Philippe made just five before edging Jason Behrendorff to Marsh at slip, with Jack Edwards (44 off 38 balls) the only Sixer to make a score of note.

Scorchers paceman AJ Tye finished with figures of 4-20 off 3.4 overs in a stunning display, while Jhye Richardson (3-15 off four) was at his destructive best.

The Scorchers also snared the bonus point after the Sixers posted 6-58 from their first 10 overs in comparison to Perth's 1-71.

Perth's third win on the trot means they are just two points adrift of the fifth-placed Melbourne Stars.

The Sixers (5-3) remain in top spot, but the Sydney Thunder are just two points adrift.

Any hope of a Sixers victory was snuffed out before the 10-over mark of their innings as the top-order crumbled.

Philippe and Vince were the first to go but the real damage came after the Sixers reached 2-44, with the defending champions losing 4-14 from the next four overs.

Richardson's sheer pace and Tye's variety made the star-studded Sixers line-up look second rate.

Behrendorff and Marsh also chipped in for important wickets as the Sixers fell in a heap.

Munro did the early damage during the Scorchers' innings but opener Jason Roy (27 off 31 balls) struggled to get going, meaning the home side needed some big power hitting in the second half of their innings.

Enter Marsh, who thumped seven fours and two sixes to add the required spark to Perth's innings.

The Sixers needed to use their X-factor substitution after paceman Ben Dwarshuis (0-12) injured his groin during his one and only over.

Leg-spinner Lloyd Pope was brought into the game as the X-factor and he finished with 2-13 from his two overs in a strong display.

