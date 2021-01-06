KFC BBL|10

Scorchers knock over BBL ladder leaders on home patch

Sydney Sixers succumb to 86-run defeat as Mitch Marsh and Andrew Tye shine at Optus Stadium

AAP

6 January 2021, 11:28 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo