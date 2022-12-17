KFC BBL|12

Déjà vu as Perth start season how they finished the last

Perth Scorchers quicks Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff have struck early form to guide the reigning champions to a season-opening 38-run win over the Sydney Sixers

AAP

17 December 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo