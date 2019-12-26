Sixers complete double over struggling Scorchers

Sixers rally to roll stunned Scorchers

The match in a tweet: Tom Curran blitz powers Sixers before Bird, Abbott roll Scorchers #BBL09

The score: Sydney Sixers 7-174 (Curran 43no; Jordan 3-29) beat Perth Scorchers 126 (Turner 28; Abbott 3-30, Bird 3-33) by 48 runs

The hero: In his first game back at the Sixers since crossing from the Stars, Jackson Bird had a match to remember, making the Powerplay his own. The Tasmanian struck with his very first delivery to remove English import Liam Livingstone, before bowling Cam Bancroft off the first ball of his second over. Bird's figures of 2-3 after his first two overs set the tone for the Sixers' bowling innings, and his final figures of 3-33 don't truly reflect how crucial he was with the new ball.

The supporting cast: Tom Curran delivered the Sixers' top score after a fast-finishing 43no off 21 balls (more on that below), before impressing with the ball as well. Curran continued Bird's trend of taking wickets with the first ball of the over, when he forced Josh Inglis to chip a regulation catch to Ben Dwarshuis at mid-on. A polished performance all round.

The consolation act: Since signing as the final spot on the Scorchers roster, England import Chris Jordan has done nothing but impress. He was again the pick of the bowlers for his side, taking 3-29 and drawing first blood to remove the dangerous Josh Philippe (9).

The consolation act pt II: Previously seen as WA's red-ball specialist 'keeper, Josh Inglis has used BBL|09 to emphatically shrug that tag. Coming off a 27-ball 50 against the Strikers on Monday, Inglis was kept busy behind the stumps by his bowlers tonight – and he didn't put a foot wrong. The 24-year-old took a sharp catch to remove Philippe, before taking two stumpings off Ashton Agar and Fawad Ahmed. It's a handy time for Inglis to be ticking the right boxes, with fellow glovemen Cam Bancroft and Sam Whiteman hot on his heels.

The big moment: After a terrific Powerplay saw the Scorchers reeling at 4-34, Sean Abbott's first delivery added salt in the wounds and sent their captain packing. Mitch Marsh's attempted rebuild (17 off 13) was short-lived when he played on to his stumps, leaving his side in dire trouble at 5-34. With only Agar and the bowlers to come, it all but sealed the deal.

The big over: In the absence of death specialist Andrew Tye, Matt Kelly was handed the unenviable task of bowling the last over. Step forward Englishman Curran, who ensured the Sixers ended their innings with momentum, pummelling Kelly for two sixes and two fours in a monster 24-run over.

The banter: 'Owwwww Jacko', is all Dan Hughes really had to say tonight. The opener was on the microphone for Fox when he was asked to commentate a Jackson Bird over and the chat he offered was minimal. He did mix it up a little with 'Oowww Birdy' and 'Gee, that's nice', but it's safe to say his batting, 35 off 25, was more impressive than his commentary.

The stat: In both matches against the Sixers this season, the Scorchers slumped to four-down in the Powerplay. On each occasion, it effectively cost them the match.

The next stop: The Sixers jump back on the plane after a quick trip to the west, to host the Sydney derby at the SCG on Saturday night. After a busy start for the BBL|08 wooden-spooners, the Scorchers will enjoy a few days' rest before taking on the Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast on New Year's Day.

Perth Scorchers XI: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed #BBL09 December 26, 2019