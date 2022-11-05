Mooney's paw-fect knock sees Perth topple Sixers

Mooney stars as Scorchers beat top-ranked Sixers

Beth Mooney has overcome illness and a hot Perth day to score an unbeaten 99 and steer the Scorchers to a nine-wicket win over Sydney Sixers at Lilac Hill.

Mooney’s 99 off 58 saw the hosts chase the Sixers’ 5-155 with nine balls to spare, aided by Chloe Piparo’s 41 not out.

Her efforts delighted the vocal home crowd, who had turned up in droves for the Scorchers' annual 'dog day' which saw more than 70 four-footed friends participate in the traditional innings break dog parade.

The Australian opener had yet to find her best in WBBL|08 heading into the match, with 159 runs from six innings at the strike rate of 92, but the left-hander batted herself back into form in a knock that featured 14 fours and a single six, moving to second on the league runs tally in the process.

After losing opening partner Sophie Devine (10) in the Power Play, Mooney joined with Piparo in an unbroken 129-run stand to knock off the top-ranked Sixers.

Mooney finds form with superb unbeaten 99

She flicked the switch in the 12th over, hitting 4, 6, 4, 4 off consecutive Maitlan Brown deliveries to bring the required run rate down to a run a ball.

Having battled illness coming into the match, Mooney regularly crouched down on her haunches throughout her innings, but battled through with the sort of dogged determination she has made her trademark.

Ashleigh Gardner took the sole wicket and was economical with figures of 1-19 off her four overs; but her teammates bore the brunt of Mooney’s aggression.

The Scorchers moved to second on the table and sit one point behind the Sixers, with an opportunity to claim top spot on Sunday when they play the Strikers.

Poised Perry strikes third fifty of WBBL|08

Earlier, Ellyse Perry’s 69 not out off 58 balls helped the Sixers to 5-155.

Alyssa Healy (4) hit a boundary off the first delivery of the game but was out chasing a wide Taneale Peschel ball later the same over, while Gardner departed without scoring.

Erin Burns (25 off 19) and Maitlan Brown (27 off 17) helped Perry up the ante for the Sixers late in the innings, but both were removed by leg-spinner Alana King, who finished with tidy figures of 3-27 off her four overs.

