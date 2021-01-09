KFC BBL|10

Superb Scorchers survive top Billings to win in the west

Richardson and Munro the heroes for Perth who survive a strong Thunder run chase, led by classy Englishman Sam Billings

Adam Burnett

9 January 2021, 10:56 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

