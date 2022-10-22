Beaumont, Smith star as Thunder shock Scorchers

Thunder hit their stride to upset unbeaten Scorchers

Sydney Thunder have pulled off the biggest upset of Weber WBBL|08 so far, with an emphatic 25-run win over reigning champions Perth Scorchers at the WACA Ground.

Just six days ago, the Scorchers cruised to a nine-wicket win over the Thunder in Blacktown, but the Sydney club firmly turned the tables on their rivals on Saturday, led by Tammy Beaumont’s unbeaten 71 and Lauren Smith’s maiden five-wicket haul.

After a string of low scores to begin her WBBL campaign, England import Beaumont showed her class, reaching the boundary nine times and clearing it once in her 59-ball innings.

Brilliant Beaumont anchors Thunder with unbeaten fifty

She batted through the 20 overs as the Thunder posted 4-166, their best total of the season to date, helped by Rachael Haynes' 24-ball 28, and Olivia Porter’s late cameo of 17no off six.

Aussie leg-spinner Alana King came in for particular punishment, as her two overs went for 22 runs.

The Scorchers raced to 0-25 in three overs in reply, before Sophie Devine hit a high full toss down the throat of Porter at mid-wicket.

Smith stuns Scorchers with five-wicket haul

Porter took a second catch, a leaping effort to her right side, to secure the prized wicket of Beth Mooney for 20.

Wickets continued to tumble as Chloe Piparo (2), Maddy Green (3), Mathilda Carmichael (2) and Amy Edgar (9) all departed cheaply.

Marizanne Kapp’s gallant 23-ball 32 was not enough to arrest the collapse, as off-spinner Smith rolled through the middle-to-lower order to finish with 5-17, her first five-wicket haul in the WBBL.

Some late lusty hitting from King and Holly Ferling, including three final-over maximums, saw the Scorchers finish on 9-141.

Leaping Porter claims crucial catch to remove Mooney

The defeat ended the Scorchers run of three consecutive wins to start the season, while the Thunder are on the board after four matches.

Both teams are back in action on Sunday, with the Thunder to play the winless Melbourne Stars before the Scorchers host Hobart Hurricanes.

