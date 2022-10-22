Weber WBBL|08

Beaumont, Smith star as Thunder shock Scorchers

Tammy Beaumont led the way as Sydney Thunder kick-started their WBBL campaign in style with an upset win over the unbeaten Perth Scorchers

Laura Jolly

22 October 2022, 06:37 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

