Siddle trumps Bancroft in county battle between Aussies

Peter Siddle has continued his fine form for county side Essex – and had the extra pleasure of dismissing his former Australia teammate Cameron Bancroft.

Siddle's Essex fought back with the ball after collapsing to 182 all out against Durham as the returning crowds at the Riverside saw 16 wickets fall on day one of the County Championship clash on Thursday.

The Essex innings had looked in a strong place following Michael Pepper's maiden first-class fifty but the loss of five wickets for just three runs – including Siddle, who was last man out for 1, bowled by Ben Raine – appeared to give Durham the upper hand.

Follow the County Championship in our Match Centre

However, Essex came back strongly as their bowling trio of Siddle, Sam Cook and Jamie Porter all made inroads to leave Durham struggling on 6-58 at the close, still trailing by 124.

Siddle, who took 6-38 in his previous match against Warwickshire at Chelmsford last week, trapped Bancroft lbw after the opener had battled for 83 minutes to make a patient 20 on a difficult wicket.

Jack Burnham also fell victim to Siddle for two, as the 36-year-old veteran finished the day with figures of 2-15 off his nine overs.

Meanwhile at Leicester, Middlesex captain Peter Handscomb made 26 off 57 balls, with five fours, before his promising innings was ended when he was trapped lbw by Leicestershire's Ed Barnes.

It was his second top score of the season after last week's 70 against Surrey, and bring his season tally to 156 runs from nine innings at an average of 17.33.

QUICK SINGLE Handscomb searching for end to horror slump

His side went on to finish the opening day on 7-260, with fellow Victorian Marcus Harris waiting to bat at No.3 for Leicestershire.

At Hove, Travis Head managed just 1 before he was dismissed as home side Sussex made 175 in 59.3 overs against Northamptonshire.

Sussex were rescued from 8-67 by a 99-run stand by No.9 Jack Carson (52) and No.10 Henry Crocombe (46*) after only two of the top seven Sussex bats had reached double figures.

Northants had reached 4-91 in reply with 14 wickets falling on the opening day.

Batters fared better at The Oval, where Hashim Amla reached an unbeaten 103 on day one as three Surrey players passed fifty in a score of 5-285 against Gloucestershire.

Gloucs' South Australian seamer Daniel Worrall returned figures of 0-48 from 15 overs.

NSW Blues allrounder Sean Abbott is making his first-class debut for Surrey in the match, and is next man in for the home side.

The Glamorgan side featuring Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser are not in action this round, and will next play against Lancashire from June 3.