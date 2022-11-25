Renshaw ton sets up intriguing final day

Windies start chase positively after Renshaw ton

Matthew Renshaw has sent another strong message to Australian cricket selectors with an unbeaten hundred on day three of the pink-ball tour game against West Indies at Manuka Oval.

Captain Josh Inglis declared the Prime Minister's XI's second innings at 4-221, four balls after Renshaw reached his ton, with the Queenslander scoring 101 not out off 218 balls.

The West Indies were set 309 for victory and were 0-35 at stumps on Friday night after 16 overs, with Kraigg Brathwaite (19no) and first innings centurion Tagenarine Chanderpaul (15no) at the crease, requiring another 274 on the final day.

Renshaw, who has been restored to the top of the Bulls' order this season after some time in the middle order, notched the 17th first-class century of his career and his second of the season, following an unbeaten 200 against NSW.

The 26 year old, who played the most recent of his 11 Tests in 2018, added 145 for the third wicket with Peter Handscomb (75), after the tourists had reduced the home side to 2-13.

Renshaw, who top-scored with 81 in the first innings, struggled for touch early on and notched just one four off his first 88 balls.

Renshaw run-fest continues with patient ton

Watched by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he played with more fluency as the innings progressed, finishing with nine boundaries.

Handscomb, who scored 55 in the first dig, was bowled five minutes before the dinner break by spinner Brathwaite.

The PM's XI accumulated runs steadily off 70 overs after quickly finishing off the West Indies' first innings for an 87-run lead.

Resuming at 7-234, the tourists added just one run from a no ball before their innings ended in the second over of the day.

Paceman Mark Steketee (3-33) trapped Alzarri Joseph lbw for 14 and two balls later had Jayden Seales (0) well caught at second slip by Handscomb.

With Raymon Reifer unable to bat, West Indies ended on 9-235.

Second Handscomb half-century gives PM's XI upper hand

Left-arm quick Joel Paris (3-32) and spinner Todd Murphy (3-27) were the other main wicket-takers.

By the time the PM's XI had their lead reach 100 they had already lost two wickets.

Marcus Harris (five) edged a Seales delivery into his stumps and Henry Hunt (two) was caught behind slashing at a Joseph delivery.

Joseph (1-32) and Seales (1-28) were the most impressive bowlers, while spearhead Kemar Roach conceded just 10 off nine overs.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Nov 17-19: ACT/NSW XI v Windies, Canberra

Nov 23-26: PM's XI v Windies, Canberra (day-night)

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 10:20am

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

Buy #AUSvWI Test tickets here