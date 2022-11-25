PM's XI v West Indies - Men

Renshaw ton sets up intriguing final day

The West Indies require 274 for victory on the final day with 10 wickets in hand after Matthew Renshaw's unbeaten century helped the Prime Minister's XI set a target of 309

AAP

25 November 2022, 09:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo