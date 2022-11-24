Chanderpaul makes compelling case for Test debut

Chanderpaul pushes Test case as Murphy impresses

Son of a gun Tagenarine Chanderpaul has boosted his chances of a Test debut against Australia by producing a hard-fought century against the Prime Minister's XI.

Chanderpaul, son of West Indies great Shivnarine, scored 119 off 293 balls on Thursday to lift his side to 7-234 at stumps on day two of the pink-ball match in Canberra.

The PM's XI made 322 in their first innings, leaving the four-day clash delicately balanced.

Chanderpaul was the second-highest run-scorer in West Indies first-class cricket this year, averaging 73.16 while also starring for the country's A team.

The 26-year-old's knock against the PM's XI has put his name up in lights ahead of the first NRMA Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium, starting on November 30.

Even before the tour match began, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite backed Chanderpaul to succeed at Test level.

The PM's XI added a further 25 runs to their overnight score of 9-297 before Mark Steketee was last man out for 15.

Paceman Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the touring bowlers with 4-65, while spinner Roston Chase finished with 2-72.

The tourists made a bright start to their innings, moving to 0-94 following strong efforts from Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite (47).

But when Brathwaite chopped on a Steketee delivery, it sparked a collapse of 4-44 as West Indies began to wobble.

WA paceman Joel Paris found the edge of Nkrumah Bonner's bat to send him packing for a duck, before spinner Todd Murphy bowled Devon Thomas and then trapped Kyle Mayers eight overs later.

Chanderpaul held the innings together, striking 13 fours and one six on the way to posting triple figures.

Murphy (3-27 off 22 overs) and Paris (3-31 off 14.1 overs) were the pick of the bowlers.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Nov 17-19: ACT/NSW XI v Windies, Canberra

Nov 23-26: PM's XI v Windies, Canberra (day-night)

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 10:20am

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

