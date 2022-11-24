PM's XI v West Indies - Men

Chanderpaul makes compelling case for Test debut

Tagenarine Chanderpaul seemingly has a Test debut against Australia in his sights after a composed century against the PMs XI in Canberra

AAP

24 November 2022, 09:50 PM AEST

