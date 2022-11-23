PM's XI v West Indies - Men

Windies fight back in evenly poised PM's game

West Indies have finished the first day of their clash with the Prime Minister's XI in good form, taking late wickets to leave the hosts 9-297

AAP

23 November 2022, 10:30 PM AEST

