Sunrisers romp to emphatic win over Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad waltzed to an eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings despite a brilliant unbeaten 99 from Shikhar Dhawan in Sunday’s second Indian Premier League clash.

Kolkata's extraordinary win in the early game always looked an impossible act to follow and so it proved when Hyderabad reeled in the Kings’ 9-143 with 17 balls to spare.

Captain Dhawan proved Punjab's mainstay with an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls that included five sixes.

QUICK SINGLE Rinku hits sixes off last five balls for unreal IPL win

Australian Matt Short’s IPL debut did not go to plan; with his first innings for Punjab lasting just three balls, trapped lbw for one by Sunrisers' South African paceman Marco Jansen.

Adelaide Strikers' star Short, the BBL player of the year who was snapped up by the Kings as a late replacement for Jonny Bairstow, came in at No.3 but was quickly on his way after hitting across the line.

Hyderabad later cruised to victory by eight wickets, thanks largely to a brilliant 74no from Rahul Triphati and Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 37 off 21.

Australian Nathan Ellis, player of the match first time out, this time found the going harder in the Punjab attack, being cracked for 28 off three wicketless overs.=

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale