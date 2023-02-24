Unbeaten Clayton guides Bulls to crucial Shield win

Clayton, Bulls brush off NSW attack for comeback win

Queensland have defied New South Wales and the threat of Brisbane rain to secure a crucial Marsh Sheffield Shield win and jump into an equal share of second with two rounds remaining.

Queensland reached 5-235 within the final hour of play after a 50-minute delay threatened to halt their victory charge at the Gabba.

Defeat for NSW leaves their record at four defeats and four draws this season, and ensures that their slim hopes of reaching the Shield final are over.

The loss also equals their longest ever winless streak of 10 matches which came from 24 November 2017 to 8 November 2018.

That streak yielded six losses and four draws, while this time round the Blues have split their last 10 games at five losses and five draws, dating back to March last year.

Peirson crunches straight drive to bring up famous Bulls victory

Jack Clayton held the innings together with a superb 87 not out after the home side were on the back foot at 3-43.

Sean Abbott was fired up early with two quick wickets, however Clayton and Jack Wildermuth (38) steadied the ship with an 86-run stand in pursuit of a challenging victory target of 233.

The come-from-behind win - where Queensland fell to 5-80 in the first innings before eventually trialing by 16 runs - keeps the Bulls' final hopes well and truly alive. Queensland captain Jimmy Peirson backed up his first innings century, hitting the winning runs with a glorious straight drive to end on 30 not out.