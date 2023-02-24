Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Unbeaten Clayton guides Bulls to crucial Shield win

Jack Clayton's 87 not out has helped Queensland secure a come-from-behind victory over NSW, getting home by five wickets on the final day at the Gabba

AAP

24 February 2023, 06:32 PM AEST

