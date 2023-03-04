Quicks blast Bulls into second spot with crucial win over SA

Redbacks crumble as Bulls take second spot

Queensland have jumped Victoria into second spot on the Marsh Sheffield Shield table after a nervy five-wicket win over South Australia at the Gabba.

Set 94 for victory after rolling the Redbacks for 111 in their second innings on day three, the hosts got over the line despite a few stumbles in their run-chase.

The result lifts the Bulls into second spot after claiming 1.89 bonus points in their first innings compared to Victoria's 1.49, which was enough to bridge the 0.14 difference prior to the penultimate round despite both teams recording victories on Saturday.

The loss ends South Australia's promising season with the Redbacks now two wins adrift of second spot with only one round remaining.

Queensland's pursuit of 94 hit early trouble at 2-21, before Sam Heazlett steadied the ship with 26 as the home side reached 5-96 to triumph.

After two days of intense cricket, South Australia's batting collapsed in dramatic fashion, losing all 10 wickets in a span which yielded just 50 runs.

Openers Henry Hunt (26) and Jake Carder (32) built a solid platform, before pace pair Michael Neser (4-42) and Mark Steketee (4-34) ripped through the Redbacks' batting.

The result leaves Queensland in second place just 0.36 points ahead of Victoria, setting up a final-round battle for a spot in the season decider against likely hosts Western Australia.

Queensland are away to Tasmania in their final-round match starting on Tuesday while Victoria travel to face ladder-leaders Western Australia at the WACA.