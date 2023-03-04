Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Quicks blast Bulls into second spot with crucial win over SA

A dramatic South Australia batting collapse has allowed Queensland to move into second spot on the Sheffield Shield table with a five-wicket win inside three days

4 March 2023, 06:36 PM AEST

