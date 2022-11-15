Queensland thrash Victoria as Truloff, quicks fire

Bulls demolish Vics to open Marsh Cup account

Queensland's bowlers and batter Sam Truloff fired to secure the Bulls their first Marsh Cup success of the summer with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Victoria.

Bulls captain Usman Khawaja won the toss and elected to bowl at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, with Michael Neser (3-48) and Mark Steketee (3-30) taking wickets at the start and end of the visitors' innings to dismiss Victoria for 171.

In reply, Truloff (55 off 79 balls) played with panache with his drives off the quick bowlers a highlight.

Khawaja (26) and Matt Renshaw (37no) chipped in with sold knocks before Max Bryant (41no) upped the ante to secure a bonus point for the Bulls with victory coming in the 36th over.

Terrific Truloff goes horizontal in the gully

Truloff, 29, has been in and out of the Queensland system after making his first-class debut in 2016.

He broke an all-time season aggregate record in Brisbane first grade cricket last summer while batting for Wests to earn a recall and a new Bulls contract.

"I am a big fan of Sammy. He has been a terrific player for a long time and has scored a truckload of runs," Khawaja said.

"He will get a few more opportunities as more boys leave for representation with the Aussie team and the (Prime Minister's XI).

"He is a very good batsman, and it is terrific to see him doing well."

Ooft, that's big! Bryant is looking to finish Victoria off quickly now #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/Wwbnb617x3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 15, 2022

Queensland's fielding was also top shelf, with none better than Truloff who took two catches including a full stretch diving grab in the gully and was the instigator of the run out of Marcus Harris.

Neser and Steketee had taken 15 wickets between them in the recent Marsh Sheffield Shield win over Victoria at the same venue and picked up where they left off.

"They both got injured early last season and that hurt us but they have both been on the park this year and when that happens you can string a few good games together," Khawaja said.

Fast bowler Kane Richardson, who joined the Bulls squad after completing his T20 World Cup duties with Australia, played his first game for Queensland.

His impact was immediate in a spell of 1-12 off eight overs that dried up the runs.

Campbell Kellaway (34) and Sam Harper (31) steadied the Victorian innings but were unable to press on and make a big score.