Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Queensland thrash Victoria as Truloff, quicks fire

Queensland's Sam Truloff earned high praise from skipper Usman Khawaja as he and bowlers Michael Neser and Mark Steketee secured the Bulls their first Marsh Cup win of the season

AAP

15 November 2022, 07:00 PM AEST

