Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Labuschagne opens season brightly as Bulls take charge

Test stars Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja opened their red-ball season among the runs as Queensland put Tasmania to the sword on day two in Brisbane

AAP & cricket.com.au

7 October 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

