Labuschagne opens season brightly as Bulls take charge

Test stars put Bulls in command against Tigers

Marnus Labuschagne appears to have lost little of his batting appetite over the winter after the Test run-machine opened his Marsh Sheffield Shield season with a century for Queensland against Tasmania on Friday.

Labuschagne scored 127 in a controlled innings that lifted Queensland to 4-357, a hefty 210 runs clear of the visitors' 147 at the midway point of the match at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

There were runs also for fellow Test batter Usman Khawaja (71 not out) and former Australian opener Joe Burns (85).

Only one wicket fell in the opening two sessions as Tasmania's bowlers found life much harder than it seemed to be on day one for the Queensland attack.

Magnificent Marnus blitzes Tigers with elegant ton

Burns and Labuschagne put on 148 for the second wicket after the Bulls resumed at their overnight score of 1-24.

As always, Labuschagne looked capable of batting all day only to be trapped lbw by former Test stalwart Peter Siddle (1-51).

After shouldering arms at a Siddle inswinger, Labuschagne bizarrely seemed to be walking off before the umpire had raised his finger to confirm the dismissal.

Test No.3 Labuschagne's 24th first-class century included 19 boundaries and a six, and the new father said he couldn't have asked for anything more after wife Rebekah and daughter Hallie arrived just in time to see him bring up the milestone.

"First hundred as a dad, I think the first ball my wife saw today was the hundred," Labuschagne said after play.

Labuschagne celebrates first ton as a dad

"She came here when I was on 99 so it was nice for Bek and Hallie to see the hundred.

"We had to be patient. I thought Joe (Burns) particularly batted really well through that middle period today.

"They've got a very good seam bowling attack so it was nice for both of us to get through and put the side in a good position today."

Bulls quicks roll Tigers as Queensland dominate day one

It was a hard day's toil for the Tigers' attack who, though limiting the home side to just 2.5 runs an over during the opening session, created few wicket-taking opportunities.

Former Australian Test skipper Tim Paine collected three catches behind the wicket in his return to the game.

The third was Queensland's only failure of the day as Jack Clayton fell for a third-ball duck off the bowling of Riley Meredith (2-72).

