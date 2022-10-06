Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Bulls' quicks tame Tigers in Paine's comeback

Tim Paine fell for six in his first-class cricket return as Queensland dominated Tasmania on day one of their Sheffield Shield clash in Brisbane

AAP

6 October 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo