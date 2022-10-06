Bulls' quicks tame Tigers in Paine's comeback

Bulls quicks roll Tigers as Queensland dominate day one

Tim Paine's comeback didn't reach any great heights but his Tasmanian teammates still lauded the impact the former Test captain's return will have on Australian cricket.

The wicketkeeper made just six as the Tigers were bowled out for 147 at Allan Border Field in their Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland.

Unbeaten Bulls batters Joe Burns (35) and Marnus Labuschagne (26) then shone under poor light, taking the hosts to 1-70 in a classy final-hour display to assume full control.

The 37-year-old Paine looked sharp with the gloves on, diving for a low catch to his left to dismiss Matthew Renshaw, who surprisingly opened instead of Bulls captain and Test opener Usman Khawaja.

QUICK SINGLE Paine confirmed for Shield return with Tasmania

Former Test captain and wicketkeeper Paine had not played at the top level since April last year following revelations of a 2017 sexting controversy.

He took a summer-long break from the sport but has been training with the Tasmanian squad and made a successful return in Hobart Premier Cricket last Sunday.

Entering at 5-59, Paine got off the mark with a crisp straight drive but was out edging a cut shot soon after with off-spinner Jarrod Freeman's 44 dragging the Tigers beyond 100.

The 22-year-old Freeman was just five when Paine first played for Tasmania in 2005.

"It's pretty surreal, pretty special," he said of sharing the field with Paine and fellow Test veterans Peter Siddle and Jackson Bird.

Steketee rips apart Tigers top-order to give Bulls upper hand

"With Painey behind the stumps it boosts you 10, 20 per cent and they know what they're talking about.

"He's one of the best keepers in the world still, it would be silly not to have him in the side in that aspect.

"He's bounced back and showed he's not done yet, he's got something to give."

First-over wickets fall simultaneously in Shield

Mark Steketee (4-43) was the pick of Queensland's bowlers, taking four of the first five wickets to leave the Tigers reeling at 5-59 when Paine strode to the wicket.

One-Test quick Michael Neser (3-42) took a wicket in the day's first over in gloomy, seaming conditions before returning to mop up the tail.

Paine was greeted by hugs and handshakes by many of the Bulls' players and staff and Freeman said the mood in the sheds was good despite the state of play.

"It's good having him back around; it was a tough day for us but we'll stay positive," he said.

"History says this ground's a third and fourth innings ground so we won't get too down."

