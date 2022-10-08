Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Rampant Bulls rout Tasmania for perfect Shield start

Queensland's first match at a redeveloped Allan Border Field ended inside three days with a comprehensive innings victory

AAP

8 October 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

