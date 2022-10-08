Rampant Bulls rout Tasmania for perfect Shield start

Queensland thrash Tigers by an innings in Shield opener

Three sensational individual displays by Queensland players inspired an innings win over Tasmania in their Marsh Sheffield Shield season opener.

Bulls wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson (123) played an aggressive and classy hand to lift his side to 458 in reply to the Tigers' first innings of 147 at Allan Border Field.

Tasmania's openers were looking comfortable at 0-41 in reply when Bulls allrounder James Bazley threw himself to his left at square leg to snaffle a one-handed screamer to dismiss Caleb Jewell (29).

Bulls' Bazley gets horizontal to reel in one-handed screamer

Bazley also claimed a scalp with his first ball of the innings and the wickets tumbled.

Bulls paceman Gurinder Sandhu (5-41) ripped through the Tigers who were bundled out for 139.

Queensland's win by an innings and 172 runs inside three days was the perfect start to their season and the Tigers were never in the hunt.

Australian Test stars Marnus Labuschagne (127) and Usman Khawaja (72) made massive contributors to the Bulls' win and struck early form ahead of the Test series against the West Indies and South Africa.

"With those guys back you see the way they go about their business and realise that's the level you've got to be at to play Test cricket," Peirson said of the Test duo.

"As teammates we want to be rising to that level. I know when (Michael) Jordan played basketball he spoke about bringing guys along with him, and those guys do that for us."

Paceman Riley Meredith (5-96) was the pick of the Tigers bowlers who fought back to take 6-101 on the third morning after the Bulls were 4-357 overnight.

Meredith shows menace with five-star Shield return

Meredith's pace and movement helped Tim Paine claim five catches behind the stumps on his return to first-class cricket for Tasmania.

Bazley's timely catch was vital in the scheme of things as rain was forecast for the final day of the clash and the Bulls needed wickets.

Peirson's innings knocked the stuffing out of the Tigers who were left with too much to do to save the game.

A dropped hat-trick opportunity from Bulls skipper Khawaja was the only blemish on an otherwise polished performance from the Queenslanders.

Paceman Mark Steketee (2-42) removed Tasmania skipper Jordan Silk (5) and Jarrod Freeman (0) with successive deliveries to set up the hat-trick opportunity with No.9 Jackson Bird on strike.

Steketee stunned as Shield hat-trick goes begging

The hat-trick delivery seamed off a length, took a thick edge and was heading towards Joe Burns at second slip, before third slip Khawaja dived to his left in front of Burns and put down the chance.

Bird was able to reach 25 before he was well caught by a diving Matt Renshaw to give Matthew Kuhnemann his only wicket in the match.

Paine's performance was typical of a master of his craft.

The former Test captain was hardly noticed, as all good wicketkeepers are, but when a chance came his way the 37-year-old pounced to reveal that he has lost none of his touch despite a lengthy absence from the game.

Queensland next face NSW in a Shield clash in Drumoyne starting on October 18, while Tasmania will meet South Australia at the Adelaide Oval from October 16.