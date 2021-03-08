Street, Bulls rack up the runs on Gabba road

Runs continue to flow as batters dominate at the Gabba

Late afternoon Brisbane drizzle brought an early end to day three of the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and Western Australia, which looks well on its way to petering out to a dull draw.

Just 10 wickets have fallen in nine sessions at a cost of almost 900 runs on an unusually lifeless Gabba pitch, with young Bulls opener Bryce Street's third first-class hundred (117) the top score in the host's 5-453 in reply to Western Australia's 5d-458.

It was a typically resolute performance from Street, the 23-year-old left-hander absorbing 335 balls (just eight fewer than Cameron Green faced in his 251) as a day that might have seen an aggressive declaration instead unfolded in soporific fashion.

Street smarts secure Bulls opener patient ton

Queensland coach Wade Seccombe had said after play on day two that his side "always sets out to win a game of cricket" but the legendary gloveman tempered expectations of his side declaring behind today by adding that the primary focus would be to "make sure we're in control of the game".

In fairness, the fact the Bulls sit top of the Shield ladder with a game in hand means they would likely be content to emerge from this contest with the 2.01 points they look set to earn. On the other hand, third-placed Western Australia, who have already drawn four of five matches, are in greater need for the six points for a win plus bonus points (should this match be drawn, they will earn 2.69 points), although a rained-out final day in the Victoria versus Tasmania clash in Melbourne has ensured they retain their position on the ladder.

When they come up against Victoria in Perth on March 25, their issue of taking 20 wickets will surely be their main focus, as while conditions did the bowlers no favours here in Brisbane, inroads looked unlikely throughout the day as every Queensland batsman made at least 40.

Marnus Labuschagne (92) was disappointed to add only 11 to his overnight tally, falling eight short of a 17th first-class hundred when he picked out Liam Guthrie forward of square from the bowling of Joel Paris.

Labuschagne hits top form but falls eight short of ton

Usman Khawaja (42) would rarely have had to wait so long for his chance to bat in a first-class match, and the left-hander looked comfortable in accumulating runs until he tickled one down leg-side from the left-armer Guthrie with the score at 2-271.

Guthrie was again involved when he ended Street's stay of more than seven hours in spectacular fashion, diving to his left at deep backward square to hold a superb catch and give Cameron Gannon a second wicket against his former state.

Jimmy Peirson (57) joined Matt Renshaw (69no) in the middle and the pair set about combining for the fourth century stand of the match, with the left-handed Renshaw enjoying a reprieve from Gannon, who spilled a tough chance from his own bowling.

The 24-year-old passed fifty for the second time this summer, following his unbeaten 168 to begin the Shield season last November, while Jack Wildermuth made his way to 18no before the dark clouds gathered, the groundsmen hurried on, and the day's action was abandoned.