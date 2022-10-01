Harris hammers record one-day domestic century

Meteors no match for Fire after Harris’ 50-ball ton

Laura Harris blasted the fastest century in the history of the Women’s National Cricket League, laying the foundation for Queensland's 47-run DLS victory over ACT Meteors at Bill Pippen Oval.

Harris launched an extraordinary attack at the boutique Gold Coast venue, bringing up her first List A hundred off just 50 balls, before she was dismissed for a 54-ball 101.

Harris pumps fastest century in WNCL history

She easily broke the record for the previous fastest WNCL ton, scored by Victoria’s Jess Duffin off 56 balls against South Australia in 2012.

Harris took an inexperienced Meteors attack to task, racing to a half-century off 23 balls, and she needed just 27 more deliveries to reach triple figures.

The 32-year-old could have reached the milestone even faster had rain not interrupted proceedings when she was unbeaten on 78; she took some time to regain momentum when play resumed.

She cleared the boundary eight times in total.

Harris’s efforts helped Queensland post 4-270 off 47 overs before the rain returned, prematurely ending their innings.

An initial revised target of 292 off 47 overs quickly became irrelevant as the rain returned before the first ball of the innings could be delivered, with ACT then set 205 from 27 overs.

With the weather continuing to threaten, Courtney Sippel claimed the key scalp of Katie Mack in the second over for four, and Rebecca Carter (4) and Carly Leeson (12) followed shortly after.

Teen leg-spinner Grace Parsons (2-25), called into the Fire XI in place of an injured Grace Harris, found impressive turn and was rewarded with the wickets of Leeson and Matilda Lugg (19).

Jess Jonassen chimed in as Olivia Porter was stumped for 25, with the Meteors in deep trouble at 6-106 after 20.4 overs when rain again forced the players from the field, this time for good.

Earlier, Queensland openers Georgia Redmayne and Georgia Voll put on 38 for the first wicket after being sent in by the ACT.

Voll was put down at slip on seven, but did not add to her tally before chopping on off the bowling of Holly Ferling.

Charli Knott (13) was next to depart, while the Meteors reined in Redmayne’s positive start, with the wicketkeeper-batter hitting out in frustration on 37 off 62.

After Harris’s departure in the 37th over, Mikayla Hinkley (65no off 92) and Jonassen (23no 29) kept the pressure on the ACT.

Ferling was economical against her former state, finishing with figures of 1-34 off nine overs, while Gabby Sutcliffe (0-29 off eight) also impressed in the face of the rampaging Harris.

The teams will meet again at the same venue on Monday. Queensland will hope Grace Harris is fit to take the field, after the damaging allrounder was ruled out on Saturday’s game just hours before the coin toss due to knee soreness.