WNCL 2022-23

Harris hammers record one-day domestic century

Laura Harris hammered 101 off just 54 balls in a ruthless, record-breaking display against ACT Meteors on the Gold Coast

Laura Jolly

1 October 2022, 05:39 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

