Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Queensland triumph in last-gasp win over rivals

A whirlwind final over ended in a three-run Queensland victory, as the Bulls closed out their one-day season with a nail-biting victory over NSW

AAP

26 February 2023, 07:48 PM AEST

