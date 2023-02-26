Queensland triumph in last-gasp win over rivals

Queensland win nail-biter after bizarre crescendo

A six-wicket haul from Liam Hatcher wasn't enough to lift New South Wales to victory as Queensland picked up a tense three-run final-round Marsh One-Day Cup win at the Gabba.

The result meant Queensland finished in third place, with New South Wales sharing bottom spot alongside Tasmania with two wins from seven matches.

Hatcher collected 6-58 from his 10 overs, the best figures for the Blues in the competition since Mitch Starc's 6-25 in 2015.

Hatcher's six gives Blues hopes of consecutive one-day wins

Chasing a challenging 273 to win, NSW were always behind the required run-rate and eventually fell just short, bowled out off 49.5 overs despite five sixes in seven balls from lower-order pair Daniel Sams (22) and Ben Dwarshuis (44).

Dwarshuis sensationally took 26 off one late over from Tom Whitney (2-78), including four sixes.

Liam Guthrie, however, trapped Daniel Sams lbw as the paceman finished with 3-42.

The eleventh-hour big-hitting meant NSW took the equation down to 18 from the final two overs, and 14 off the last.

Dwarshuis clubbed another six, leaving NSW needing eight from five balls, before being dismissed by debutant Steve McGiffin to end a whirlwind 20-ball knock.

But in a late twist, a groin injury to McGiffin in the same sequence saw the quick taken off the field - with fellow debutant Josh Brown forced to deliver the remainder of the final over with just seven runs up his sleeve.

Roller-coaster final over ends in thrilling Queensland win

Brown's medium pacers did the job, and although No. 11 Hatcher edged the third-last ball to the boundary to reduce the deficit to four, a run out next ball in an attempt to sneak a bye sealed the win.

Moises Henriques (59) and Jack Edwards (50) kept the run-chase alive for NSW with a 108-stand for the fifth wicket.

Daniel Hughes's run out for 22 meant he fell well short of becoming the first player to score five centuries in a domestic 50-over season, but the opener still finished well clear as the competition's leading scorer.

Truloff pounces to find Hughes well short of his ground

Earlier, Queensland's Jack Clayton continued his match-winning Sheffield Shield form against NSW this week to top-score with 56 as the home side posted 272 off 49.5 overs.

Queensland lined up with four debutants despite the loser facing the prospect of finishing last.

Brown looked impressive on debut, only for Moises Henriques to pull off a stunning catch in the covers to end the opener's 23-ball innings on 38.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned 1-50 ahead of the coming ODI series against India.