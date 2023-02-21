Gilkes lifts struggling NSW but falls short of first ton

Old enemies locked in tight day one arm wrestle

Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Gilkes posted his highest first-class score to lift NSW from a precarious position on day one of their Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland.

NSW, who require victory at the Gabba to avoid a record winless run, were lurching before Gilkes's innings helped the Blues reach 9-311 at stumps.

QUICK SINGLE Klinger outlines blueprint to 'spark' NSW rebound

Gilkes, whose previous best in an 18-match first-class career was 83, reached his seventh half-century only to be dismissed minutes before stumps for 94.

Gilkes struck 14 boundaries in a 160-ball knock before directing a Xavier Bartlett delivery into the hands of Joe Burns.

Gilkes falls agonisingly short of maiden first-class ton

NSW were struggling at 5-134 and with all five recognised batters back in the pavilion after Queensland elected to send the visitors in to bat.

Gilkes added 60 for the sixth wicket with Hayden Kerr (24).

Chris Green followed up his maiden half-century last week with 52 as he and Gilkes added another 91 for the eighth wicket.

Queensland bowled a consistent line and length during the morning session to leave NSW 3-70 at lunch, which included the key scalp of heavy-scoring opener Daniel Hughes (21).

Other batters failing to build on starts for the Blues were Kurtis Patterson (31), Moises Henriques (23) and Jason Sangha (34).

Queensland lined up with two debutants in the form of Aryan Jain and teenage left-arm spinner Jackson Sinfield.

Queensland's two debutants Jackson Sinfield and Aryan Jain // Getty

The latter, who came into the side in place of Test call-up Matt Kuhnemann, picked up 3-70 with NSW skipper Patterson being his first Shield victim.

Bartlett's 3-45 was the best return for the home side.