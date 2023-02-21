Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Gilkes lifts struggling NSW but falls short of first ton

Matthew Gilkes narrowly missed his maiden first-class century but his 94 saved a struggling NSW on day one against Queensland at the Gabba

AAP

21 February 2023, 06:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo