Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Blues for NSW batters as Queensland chase victory

NSW's top-order batters failed to fire, leaving Queensland requiring 198 further runs for victory with nine wickets in hand after day three at the Gabba

AAP

23 February 2023, 06:30 PM AEST

