Peirson makes NSW pay as Bulls close in on parity

Skipper stands tall to lead Bulls' day two resurgence

A sixth first-class century to Queensland captain Jimmy Peirson has pulled the Bulls from the brink of disaster back to even footing against New South Wales in the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Wicketkeeper Peirson was superb on a pitch that had proved to be more helpful to the bowlers than the batters, cutting and pulling his way to an unbeaten 115 from 154 balls.

Bad light stopped play at the Gabba a little earlier than scheduled with Queensland trailing NSW by 39 runs with two wickets in hand.

Early in the second session and with the Bulls sitting precariously on 5-80, Peirson flashed a cut shot while on nought and was put down by opposition skipper Kurtis Patterson at third slip.

The 30-year-old made NSW pay, hitting 13 boundaries in his intelligent knock.

He found able support from No.9 Xavier Bartlett (32 from 58) and No.10 Mark Steketee (27no off 49) as the Bulls tail wagged to shift their thinking from the possibility of a follow on to a first-innings lead.

NSW are still searching for their first win of the Shield season and were in control early on day two when a Sean Abbott double left Queensland 4-51.

The Bulls had a particularly dreadful 10 minutes before the lunch break, losing 3-2 in the space of 10 balls to undo what to that point had been a very responsible morning.

Max Bryant played aggressively and looked good before misjudging a delivery from Ben Dwarshuis, which bowled the right-hander who didn't offer a shot.

However when Michael Neser, who scored a century against NSW earlier in the season, was dismissed, the home side were reeling at 7-134.

NSW also have a slight injury concern surrounding Jason Sangha, who left the field in the hands of the physio late in the day after copping a ball as the in-close fielder.

At the beginning of the day, the visitors only lasted a few overs to be bowled out for 320, with Bartlett (4-50) taking the final wicket to finish with the best figures of the innings.