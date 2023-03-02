Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

All-round Manenti leads Redbacks fightback at the Gabba

Ben Manenti again enhanced his batting reputation as South Australia fought back from a poor start against Queensland on day one at the Gabba

AAP

2 March 2023, 07:30 PM AEST

