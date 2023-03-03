Peirson saves Bulls again, Johnson takes seven

Bulls take slender lead despite Johnson's mega haul

KFC BBL teammates Jimmy Peirson and Spencer Johnson have stolen the spotlight in the Marsh Sheffield Shield clash at the Gabba, but it was the home side that edged in front.

Queensland captain Peirson has come to the rescue for the second time in a week as his side recovered to collect a slim 18-run first-innings lead over South Australia at the Gabba.

Peirson earned player of the match honours with a century last week against New South Wales, and this time a counter-attacking 90 helped Queensland reach 290 in response to South Australia's 272. South Australia survived four tricky overs late in the day to reach 0-8.

Spencer continues stunning Shield start with seven

Peirson came to the crease with the Bulls at a shaky 5-99, but a 150-ball innings featuring 11 boundaries - along with contributions from Max Byrant (38) and Michael Neser (34) - helped the home side revive.

After a very slow first session, a steady flow of runs saw Queensland earn enough batting bonus points to edge into second in the event both they and Victoria earn victories in this round.

Queensland is now into second place on the #SheffieldShield table after claiming 1.89 bonus points this round to Victoria’s 1.49. Current live ladder: WA: 43.56 (at 9-230) Qld: 33.09 Vic: 32.83 SA: 26.09 Tas: 25 NSW: 13.42 Pre-round 9 ladder: pic.twitter.com/fSZsI5ZJvd — Jack Paynter (@jackpayn) March 3, 2023

South Australia must win in Brisbane to have any chance of reaching the Shield final.

There were heroics too from South Australia rookie paceman Johnson who returned 7-47 from 23 overs in just his second first-class outing.

Johnson took 6-87 on his debut last month.

South Australia's attack was without Wes Agar with the Shield's leading wicket-taker rested ahead of next week's One-Day Cup final.