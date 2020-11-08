Khawaja, Renshaw lead strong response after early stumble

Bulls stamp their authority after early Redbacks strikes

Usman Khawaja's first Sheffield Shield century in more than three years enabled Queensland to overcome the early loss of their Test batting stars and end day one in a strong position against a dogged South Australia.

Despite losing Australia opener Joe Burns (10) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) inside seven overs at Glenelg Oval this morning, the Bulls ended the day 4-331 with ex-Test batter Matthew Renshaw unbeaten on 84 and Jimmy Peirson 60 not out from just 61 balls faced.

Renshaw began his innings scratchily and edged a couple of deliveries that fell short or wide of the waiting slips cordon and survived a confident caught behind shout on 54, but then grew in confidence to the point that he regularly unfurled reverse sweep shots against SA's spinners who found little in the first-day pitch.

But the undefeated 89-run stand between Renshaw and Peirson was overshadowed by their skipper’s innings.

Khawaja breaks through for first Shield ton in three years

Khawaja's 131 from 205 balls faced also represented the first time he's reached triple figures in the first-class arena since his Test century against Sri Lanka at Canberra in February last year, although injury and omission have cost him a number of appearances in that time.

The 33-year-old didn’t pass 40 in his three Ashes outings that followed his Manuka Oval hundred before losing his Test place, and he has endured a similarly skinny start to the current Marsh Sheffield Shield season.

In his three prior innings for Queensland he had posted 4, 4 and 41 and since scoring 122 against Victoria at the Gabba in October 2017, the usually prolific Khawaja has posted just four half-centuries in 38 innings before today, with a highest score of 78no and an average of 13.72.

But the left-hander appeared untroubled and immediately caressed the ball with class from the time he arrived at the crease in the seventh over today, with his team in early strife at 2-11 despite a couple of scares before the lunch break.

QUICK SINGLE Pucovski bats all day again to surge into Test contention

He was squared up by SA's fastest bowler Wes Agar a couple of times, the first occasion from around the wicket when the Redbacks were confident they had Khawaja caught behind only for umpire Rod Tucker to rule otherwise.

Six overs later, it seemed Khawaja was caught at second slip from an Agar delivery but the SA quick confirmed at day's end the delivery had taken the Queensland skipper on his "rock hard" thigh pad and had not made contact with the bat despite compelling evidence to the contrary.

From that point, Khawaja took control even though SA created a number of half-chances throughout a day that might have ended with a vastly different scoreline had those been converted and several confident appeals been upheld.

Agar eventually claimed Khawaja’s wicket, the ball after a searing bouncer, getting the left-hander caught at slip wafting at a delivery angled across him.

"Getting Labuschagne was a massive wicket early and then Khawaja batted very well," 23-year-old Agar said at day’s end.

"He's a world-class player and as a young up and comer you want to challenge yourself against the best, and I really enjoyed that challenge.

"But it was good to get a bit of reward for hard work later in the day."

QUICK SINGLE Tigers build lead after routing NSW for 64 on day one

While the Redbacks' bowling effort was a marked improvement on their first innings effort against Victoria a week earlier – when openers Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski piled on a record opening stand of 486 – Queensland resume tomorrow eyeing another big total.

Khawaja's innings was a reminder of his undisputed class as he drove with fluency and pulled with ruthless elegance, but he also brutal in dispatching the leg spin of Lloyd Pope who struggled to find rhythm and ended the day with 1-96 from 16 overs.

That wicket produced a genuine highlight however, with the third-wicket partnership between Khawaja and opener Bryce Street (38 from 151 balls) ended by a freakish catch plucked by Henry Hunt at short-leg.

Hunt had missed a marginally more gettable chance from Street off Pope's bowling shortly before the left-hander squeezed a chance that the fielder instinctively parried with his left hand as it flew past and then completed the dismissal with his right as he tumbled to the turf.

Hunt takes athletic catch to remove Street

It was also due recompense for Pope bravely flighting a leg break despite being belted for consecutive sixes and then a boundary by Khawaja two overs earlier.

The other members of SA's attack had bowled with intent and discipline for most of the day, notably teenage allrounder Liam Scott, whose 14 overs cost a miserly nine runs.

In the previous week's match against Victoria at the same venue, the Redbacks bowlers had laboured almost nine hours to capture the first two Victorian wickets.

On a sunny Sunday morning at ACH Group Stadium in Glenelg, it took them barely 30 minutes to nip out the first pair of Queensland batters who also happened to be the Bulls' incumbent Test duo.

Burns fell to swing bowler Daniel Worrall when he drove away from his body at a ball that ducked in and took the right-hander's inside edge which was neatly pouched by keeper Harry Nielsen flinging himself to his left.

The Test opener – who scored 93 in the final round of Shield matches last summer but has failed to reach 30 in his four innings so far this season – remained rooted at the crease for several seconds after being given out, seemingly unconvinced by the verdict.

But there was little doubt surrounding Labuschagne's second duck in as many innings, having averaged more than 100 across the previous 11.

Even allowing for the exaggerated Steve Smith-esque mannerisms increasingly incorporated into his game, Labuschagne's dismissal to the first ball he faced from Test-capped seamer Chadd Sayers was distinctly peculiar.

Perhaps it was a hangover from the previous week, when he was twice pinned in front of his stumps by New South Wales seamer Trent Copeland in the space of six deliveries that prompted such a radical approach so early in his innings.

But in walking across the crease to position himself outside his off-stump, at the same time as squaring up to Sayers, Labuschagne found himself playing at a ball he might otherwise have left alone and edged a chest-high catch to second slip.

Like Burns, he lingered momentarily although not in surprise at circumstances.

Rather he mimicked the Smith flick-of-the-hand gesture that suggests the ball had performed some sort of unexpected trick from the traditionally flat surface, although Sayers' celebratory roar indicated it was simply bowling craftmanship.

At that stage, SA skipper Travis Head – who today became the youngest (at age 26 years 315 days) to captain a team in 50 Sheffield Shield matches – was enjoying the fact Khawaja had called correctly at the coin toss and his bowlers took first use of the Glenelg pitch.

But by day's end a familiar tale was unfolding, as the Bulls – led by Khawaja and Renshaw – piled on the runs with Peirson cashing in late afternoon with some belligerent ball striking.