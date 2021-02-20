Young Scorpions steal the show against Queensland

Webb, McGrath star as Scorpions upset Queensland

A match-winning partnership between South Australia recruits Josie Dooley and Courtney Webb has powered their team to an eight-wicket win over Queensland at Allan Border Field.

Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath was the star with bat and ball during the rain-reduced Women’s National Cricket League encounter, bowling well alongside teenage quick Darcie Brown and leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington restrict the hosts to 170 from 40 overs.

She followed up with 44 opening the chase, before Dooley and Webb, who moved to South Australia during the off-season, expertly steered their side home with 15 balls to spare.

The absence of opener Bridget Patterson forced a change at the top of the South Australia order, with Emma de Broughe joining McGrath.

Tied down by the Queensland bowlers, de Broughe was run out for a 35-ball 10, but McGrath looked comfortable at the crease, striking six boundaries before falling to the off-spin of Grace Harris.

McGrath's allround display lifts Scorpions

Queensland had a sniff with the Scorpions 2-64, but former Fire player Dooley defied her ex-teammates, digging in alongside the more aggressive Webb, occupying the crease for 86 deliveries and hitting just two boundaries in her knock of 49 not out.

Webb’s attacking play from the other end kept the chase under control, as she hit four fours and a six to finish unbeaten on 51 from 49 deliveries.

Earlier, the Scorpions elected to bowl under grey skies after a wet outfield delayed the start of the match by several hours.

The match-up of 17-year-old Darcie Brown’s raw pace against the hard-hitting talents of fellow teen Georgia Voll provided an entertaining early battle, with Voll getting the better of the pacer on three occasions, hitting her for two fours and a six.

Teenage quick Brown wins battle against QLD openers

But it was Brown who had the laugh last, with Voll caught for 21 from 23 deliveries after mistiming an attempted hook, before she struck an even bigger blow two balls later to have Australia star Beth Mooney trapped lbw for three.

Powerful allrounder Grace Harris could not get going, caught behind on 16, and while captain Jess Jonassen joined Georgia Redmayne to frustrate the South Australia attack, game-changing spells from pacer McGrath and leg-spinner Wellington quickly turned the match back in the tourists; favour.

Leg-spinner Wellington wreaks havoc to snare three wickets

McGrath struck Redmayne (38) on the pads to break the 50-run fourth-wicket partnership, before an outstanding turning delivery from Wellington got through Jonassen’s defences with the left-hander stumped on 39.

Wellington, who produced prodigious turn, struck twice more to finish with 3-30 from her sever overs, while McGrath’s outswing procured the wickets of Charli Knott and Georgia Prestwidge as she finished with 3-34 from eight.

Brown, who again pressed her case for a maiden Australian call-up when the squad to tour New Zealand is announced this week, claimed 2-42, Queensland feeling the absence of injured middle-order batter Laura Kimmince as they were bowled out for 170 in the final over.

South Australia have now bettered their record from the last WNCL season, with two wins from three matches, while Queensland are yet to post a victory from two games.

The Scorpions fly to Sydney to meet Victoria on Tuesday, while Queensland next host Western Australia on February 27.