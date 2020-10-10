LIVE: Queensland v Tasmania, day one

Neser starts Shield season with double-strike

The 2020-21 Marsh Sheffield Shield begins today with Queensland and Tasmania meeting Gladys Elphick Park in Adelaide amid strict biosecurity regulations.

Tasmania captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first with Jordan Silk and Alex Doolan to open up for the Tigers.

Play begins at 11am AEDT, while in today's other game, South Australia face Western Australia at Karen Rolton Oval from 11.30am AEDT.

Tim Paine and Usman Khawaja at the coin toss // Cricket Network

Both matches will be streamed live on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app worldwide and free. Your commentators for the Queensland-Tasmania clash are Bryce McGrain, Damien Watson and Adam White. The matches will also be available on Kayo for subscribers. More details below.

Queensland boast a star-studded batting order with four of their top five batsmen boasting Test experience and the other – second year player Bryce Street – in scintillating form in Premier Cricket leading into this match.

It promises to be an intriguing match-up with Tasmania who boast one of the country's strongest bowling line-ups following the off-season recruitment of Peter Siddle who could line up alongside Jackson Bird as well as young guns Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis in the Tigers' attack.

Runs shouldn't be a problem for Queensland, but how they take 20 wickets to claim an outright win is something state captain Usman Khawaja must grapple with, and the Bulls are set to have an extra emphasis on spin.

"We're going to have to use our spinners, and that's something different for a Queensland team," Bulls assistant coach James Hopes told cricket.com.au in the lead-up to the season, adding he was anticipating flat, dry pitches in Adelaide.

"We're taking two spinners in Mitch Swepson and Matt Kuhnemann … and if we do have some spinning conditions we've got Marnus (Labuschagne) and Matt Renshaw there who can both bowl handy overs of spin."

Tasmania are without state captain Matthew Wade for this clash, who has been rested from the opening two rounds of the competition to have some valuable family time given the biosecurity bubbles in place for this summer due to the global COVID19 pandemic.

How can I watch?

Right here! Cricket.com.au and the CA Live App will be live streaming all matches of the Marsh Sheffield Shield through our match centre and Apple TV. It's simple to do and doesn't cost you a cent – CA Live app users tap 'More' in the bottom bar then 'Sign Up' in the top right. On desktop or mobile web, just click here, fill in a few basic details and enjoy some live cricket!

In a bonus for subscribers, those streams will also be able to be watched through Kayo Sports.

How does the points system work?

Teams get six point for an outright win, one point for a draw, plus 0.01 of a bonus point for every run over 200 they score during the first 100 overs of their first innings (ie: 350 after 100 overs nets you 1.5 bonus points) and 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket a team takes during the first 100 overs of their opponent's first innings (ie: 10 wickets before 100 first-innings overs elapses nets you 1 point).

Queensland XI: Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett Mitchell Swepson

Tasmania XI: Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (c, wk), Beau Webster, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith