Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Marnus cashes in to put Bulls in strong position

Marnus Labuschagne made the most of some good fortune as Queensland took the upper hand against Tasmania

Andrew Ramsey at Gladys Elphick Park

11 October 2020, 07:00 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo