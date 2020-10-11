Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21
Marnus cashes in to put Bulls in strong position
Marnus Labuschagne made the most of some good fortune as Queensland took the upper hand against Tasmania
Andrew Ramsey at Gladys Elphick Park
11 October 2020, 07:00 PM AEST
A change of bat coupled with a mid-innings nets session lifted Marnus Labuschagne to a career-high Sheffield Shield score as he piled the pain on Tasmania who squandered three opportunities to remove the Test batting phenomenon before he had reached 25.
Labuschagne's 167 from 230 balls faced not only put the Bulls in a strong position at 6-331 in reply to Tasmania's 250 at the end of day two, it was his first Marsh Sheffield Shield century for more than two and half years.
But it did not arrive without a triple helping of good fortune in the morning session, which convinced the right-hander to skip lunch and instead head to the nets at Gladys Elphick Park in Adelaide from where he emerged in more recognisable form to dominate the afternoon.
He later revealed the decision to head to the practice pitches was the result of opting to switch to a lighter bat after lunch, and a desire to have a "feel" for the new blade before he continued his innings.
The switch brought his first Marsh Sheffield Shield hundred since he scored 134 against New South Wales at Wollongong in March 2018 – his previous highest Shield score.
But during that comparatively lean spell at Shield level, in which he averaged just under 30 from 27 innings with a high score of 78, the 26-year-old has also posted four Test tons (including a double-hundred) and an ODI ton to establish himself as a force at international level.
His Shield lean trot would have been extended today had Tasmania held on to one of the three chances Labuschagne presented in a half-hour period shortly before lunch as his frustration grew with Tasmania's tight bowling and clever field placings, and his own inability to find any fluency.
"My cover drive didn't feel that good and every time I tried to drive it, I just nicked it," Labuschagne said tonight.
"I rode my luck a little bit with those chances, but I felt like after that I batted much better and I got that rhythm back.
"When you're not playing a lot of cricket you don't get that so it was nice to get that rhythm and a bit of time in the middle."
Those missed opportunities will haunt the Tigers whose batters had struggled to score freely on the slow but true pitch yesterday, and whose all-pace attack kept Queensland under pressure for much of day two without landing knockout blows.
While Labuschagne stole the spotlight with his innings that featured 17 boundaries and two sixes, his Australia teammate Joe Burns (seven) and Test aspirant Usman Khawaja (four) fell cheaply.
Burns was dismissed in the morning's fourth over when Peter Siddle speared through the opener's defence and rattled his leg stump to claim his first wicket for Tasmania after taking 233 in 61 Shield appearances for Victoria.
Khawaja was adjudged lbw to right-armer Nathan Ellis operating around the wicket as he aimed to flick the ball through the leg side, and appeared surprised when given out.
Beau Webster then made partial amends for earlier mishaps late in the day when Matthew Renshaw (48) pushed a ball to cover and set off for a seemingly simple single, but was found short by the allrounder's direct hit at the bowlers' end despite a despairing last-gasp dive.
It was a tight call and Renshaw appeared sure he had made good his ground despite having to veer around bowler Ellis before launching his ultimately unsuccessful lunge for the line.
It was a breakthrough that came against the run of play in the final session, as the lush outfield and sandy base of the first-time first-class venue took its toll on the weary leg of Tasmania's quicks who had toiled with admirable discipline.
It was the paucity of scoring options they provided that had led Labuschagne to flash at a full delivery from Bird in the 30th over that took the outside edge and flew fast to the right of Webster at second slip, whose spectacular flying attempt to intercept it yielded admiration but no wicket.
Next ball, Bird dropped short and Labuschagne was through his pull stroke early which meant the ball was scooped to mid-wicket where Charlie Wakim launched himself skyward but was able only to get his right hand to the chance and another opportunity was squandered.
Four overs later, Labuschagne further rode his luck by aiming another drive, this time at Ellis, with the most straightforward chance of the three bouncing from Webster's grasp and on to the ground before keeper Tim Paine could snare the rebound.
A further three overs into his stuttering innings, with 27 to his name, the Test number three tried another pull shot (against Meredith) and toed it so badly it looped to mid-on where – to the Tasmanians' agony – no fielder was stationed.
Having used a season's worth of fortune in the first session to reach 30 not out, Labuschagne opted to forego the full lunch break and instead headed to the practice nets on the far side of the parklands oval with Bulls assistant coach Andy Bichel to acquaint himself with his new tool of trade.
"I actually changed to a much lighter bat … and I wanted to hit a few in the nets just so, with the first ball (after the adjournment) it wasn't a big discrepancy of weight.
"I'm probably not a very normal person and I do some strange things.
"But it was more just a feel thing and I wanted to feel I was ready to face the quicks out there with that bat, and with the new bat (to make sure) I wasn't through the shot early or something like that.
"To make the adjustment and I was able to transfer that out to the middle."
From the moment the match resumed, Labuschagne cut a more recognisably authoritative figure as he played the lead role in a 125-run second-wicket stand with opener Bryce Street (54 from 182 balls) and dominated the 128-run union with Renshaw who seemed untroubled until his untimely run out.
The ever-combative Labuschagne's epic innings also included moments of irritation for his already frustrated rivals.
That included some verbal sparring with Siddle who aired his frustration after his ex-Test teammate pulled out of his batting stance citing distractions behind the bowlers' arm at the suburban venue flanked by a busy arterial road and a metropolitan railway line.
And late in the day, having defended a delivery from Bird solidly back to the bowler who flung it towards the stumps despite the batter not leaving his crease, Labuschagne clipped the gratuitous full toss through mid-wicket to further inflame the weary seamer.
"I thought we were exceptional with the ball throughout the day, especially in the first session," Tasmania opener Jordan Silk said at day's end.
"We built a lot of pressure and created a lot of pressure which we weren't able to hold, and you can't really afford to give class players like Marnus those sorts of opportunities.
"But also credit to our bowlers, I thought they were immense today.
"It's an 80-run lead so if we front up and bowl well tomorrow and take three or four wickets for 15-20 runs, then we still think this wicket could play quite challengingly late in the game."
Queensland XI: Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett Mitchell Swepson
Tasmania XI: Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (c, wk), Beau Webster, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith