Teen quick blasts Tasmania to victory over table toppers

Young quick stars as Tasmania knock off ladder leaders

Teenage quick Julia Cavanough has ripped through Queensland’s top-order to set up a dominant 72-run victory for Tasmania in the women’s one-day domestic competition in Brisbane.

The reigning champions have leapt to second spot on the Women's National Cricket League table behind Queensland with the win also ensuring new coach Jude Coleman's reign started on a positive note, but their day was soured when opener Rachel Trenaman suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

After a strong bowling display from Queensland bowled Tasmania out for 212 in 43.2 overs, left-arm fast bowler Cavanough produced a triple wicket maiden first over to leave the Fire reeling at 3-0.

Queensland, who were missing Australian representatives Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris as well as injured opener Georgia Redmayne, who tore her Achilles during the WBBL finals, never recovered and were bowled out for 140.

Cavanough, a former Queensland underage player who moved to the island state in search of opportunities during the off-season and who was recently overlooked for selection in Australia’s Under-19 World Cup squad, produced a stunning display with the new ball at Allan Border Field.

She had Charli Knott trapped lbw with her first delivery, the opener caught out leaving a ball that swung back in to strike her on the pads, before Ellie Johnston was caught behind two balls later.

Cavanough bowled Mikayla Hinkley next ball and almost had her fourth wicket, and a hat-trick, with her next delivery when she hit Ruth Johnston on the pads, but a strong appeal was turned down.

A typically aggressive 13-ball 23 from Laura Harris wrested back some momentum for Queensland but regular wickets fell as the hosts were bowled out in 33.2 overs.

Cavanough finished with 3-12 off five overs.

Earlier, Lizelle Lee (40 off 25) top-scored as Tasmania were bowled out for 212.

Lee’s aggressive start saw Tasmania race to 72 in nine overs, but disaster struck an over later when Trenaman was forced to retire hurt on 20 after injuring her left knee while playing a pull shot.

The 21-year-old opener fell to the ground clutching the joint in obvious pain and had to be helped from the ground.

Trenaman, who had been selected in the Governor-General’s XI which will play Pakistan in Brisbane next week, has a history of serious knee injuries, having missed most of the 2021-22 season after rupturing her ACL during preseason training.

Sarah Coyte (24 off 22) added valuable late runs for Tasmania, while Nicola Carey (19), Elyse Villani (15), Naomi Stalenberg (21) and Emma Manix-Geeves (21) all made starts.

Queensland and Tasmania will meet again at the same venue on Friday.