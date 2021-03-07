WNCL 2021

Amazing Grace powers Queensland to emphatic win

Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne starred with the bat as Queensland claimed an important victory in Hobart

Laura Jolly

7 March 2021, 04:49 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

