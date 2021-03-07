Amazing Grace powers Queensland to emphatic win

Harris hundred powers Fire to big victory over Tigers

A blazing century from Grace Harris has fired Queensland to a crucial bonus-point eight-wicket victory over Tasmania in the domestic 50-over competition.

The Fire bounced back from Friday’s defeat to Victoria in style at Blundstone Arena, restricting Tasmania to 9-226 before Harris’ unbeaten 109 from 96 deliveries, combined with Georgia Redmayne’s 90 not out, saw Queensland home with 13.2 overs to spare.

QUICK SINGLE Choose to Challenge: The global game

Harris came to the crease with Queensland shaky at 2-17 following the dismissals of Georgia Voll (4) and Charli Knott (6), and with a top score of 20 from five matches for the season.

Generally known for her aggressive hitting, Harris’ sedate start saw her score 17 from the first 42 deliveries she faced, able to take her time with Redmayne anchoring the chase from the other end.

She finally launched in the 28th over when she hit leg-spinner Amy Smith over the long on boundary for the first six of her innings, and handed out similar punishment to the off-spin of Tigers captain Sasha Moloney, bringing up a half-century from 72 deliveries.

Amazing Grace! Harris produces fireworks for Queensland

Her second fifty would come off just 21 balls, as she struck three consecutive sixes off the bowling of Heather Graham to bring up a 93-ball century.

Harris hit eight sixes in total as Queensland cantered to their target, claiming a bonus point that could prove critical in the battle for the top two.

"I’ve been working on hitting through the field early and holding my shape, so I was not really looking to expand too early in my innings and I wanted to explode at the end," Harris said after the match.

"So I worked on trying to pick up the pace of the wicket and what the bowlers were doing and their plans to me.

"I had to see off (left-arm spinner) Sam Bates and go from there.

"Towards the end I discussed the bonus point with (Redmayne) and we decided to go for it."

Earlier, a half-century from allrounder Sarah Coyte (66) saved Tasmania’s blushes after the hosts were sent in by Queensland captain Jess Jonassen.

QUICK SINGLE Choose to Challenge: Grassroots and umpiring

Pace bowler Holly Ferling removed opener Sasha Moloney (0) early, while Rachel Priest (25), Nicola Carey (27) and Naomi Stalenberg (23) could not go on after making starts – although Stalenberg could count herself unlucky to have been given out lbw, with replays suggesting the ball struck her gloves.

Handy late contributions from Emily Smith (21) and Amy Smith (26no) added crucial runs in a total of 9-226.

Jonassen’s outstanding run of form continued in her final match for Queensland before she joins Australia’s tour of New Zealand, claiming 2-33 from 10 overs, while Ferling (3-50) and Meagan Dixon (2-44) were the other multiple wicket takers.

QUICK SINGLE Choose to Challenge: Media rights and broadcast deals

Queensland now have 16 points from six matches, with two games against New South Wales remaining.

Tasmania, who have dropped their last two matches, remain in second spot on 19 points but with only one match left to play, against South Australia in Adelaide, they will need to defeat the Scorpions and hope NSW and Queensland split their matches to qualify for their first WNCL final.

Tasmania’s defeat means Victoria are safe in the top two, with two matches against WA remaining.