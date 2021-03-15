Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Bulls bowlers strike on gloomy, rain-hit opening day

Nic Maddinson delivered an explosive cameo but Victoria lost four wickets despite only 21.4 overs being possible

Adam Burnett at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

15 March 2021, 06:00 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

