Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Gotch gets inventive with innings-saving century

Victorian keeper-batsman Seb Gotch combined with Matt Short to help save the visitors on day one of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland

AAP

24 February 2020, 06:06 PM AEST

