Gotch gets inventive with innings-saving century

Bulls let Vics off the hook as Gotch, Short shine

Victorian wicketkeeper Seb Gotch has brought up a sublime second successive century to help Victoria salvage a parlous day-one start to their Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at the Gabba.

The Vics limped to 5-100 after being sent in to bat before Gotch and Matt Short sparked a revival in what is a must-win match for the Shield holders.

Victoria had reached 9-330 when bad light brought a premature end to a rain-affected day in Brisbane.

Gotch was on 67 and seemed certain to be stranded when the ninth wicket fell but the 26-year-old crashed 35 runs in a matter of overs to end the day unbeaten on 102.

The late spree included three sixes in a single Xavier Bartlett over and comes after Gotch scored his maiden century just last week against NSW in his 22nd first class match.

Short was unlucky not to post a defiant century but was marooned on 98 for 10 balls and the length of the tea break before being trapped lbw by Bulls' rising star Bartlett.

Short was felled early in his innings by nasty blow flush on the shoulder off the bowling of Billy Stanlake but recovered to play a sparkling innings, which included 17 boundaries.

Bartlett starred for Queensland taking career-best figures of 5-85 before his figures blew out in the final overs as Gotch took control.

Cameron Gannon collected 2-77 and Stanlake returned 2-59 for a Queensland side missing frontline trio Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson and Michael Neser on Australia A duty.

The Vics lined up without key batting personnel with Nic Maddinson and Marcus Harris also on Australia A duty.

Debutant allrounder Jonathon Merlo struck a four with the second ball he faced but was clean bowled by the impressive Bartlett a delivery later.