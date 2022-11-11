Neser dominates as Bulls maul Victoria

Neser, Bulls run through Vics in massive win

Queensland allrounder Michael Neser joined an exclusive club that has scored 2000 runs and taken 200 wickets for the state as he starred in an innings and 10-run win over Victoria in their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash at Allan Border Field.

Neser took 5-48 in Victoria's second innings of 132, following on from his 4-22 in the first innings when the visitors made just 63.

The 32-year-old also made 31 in Queensland's first innings of 205.

The match was over inside two days. The Bulls resumed on day two at 6-130 in reply to the Vics' paltry total. Gurinder Sandhu (42) and Mitchell Swepson (28 not out) added 69 for the last wicket to give Queensland a 142-run first-innings lead.

Victoria's bowlers had earlier given their side a glimmer of hope, with Test paceman Scott Boland (3-41) and fellow quicks Cameron McClure (3-53) and Will Sutherland (3-46) all chipping in.

'I don't think he even saw the ball!' Keeper's insane catch

Neser, who played one Test for Australia against England last summer, then cut a swathe through the Victorian top order with only Sutherland (48) offering any resistance.

During the match, Neser became the sixth Queenslander to score 2000 runs and take 200 wickets in first-class cricket while playing for the state. He now has 2013 runs and 207 wickets at that level. He joined Ron Oxenham, Trevor Hohns, James Hopes, Ashley Noffke and his mentor and Bulls bowling coach Andy Bichel.

"It's an awesome achievement for myself. I am honoured to be a part of that group," Neser told AAP.

"Bichel has played a huge role in my career from the start as a great bowling coach and mentor in general. He is a role model I've looked up to as a kid."

Queensland have had some great bowling duos with Bichel and Michael Kasprowicz and Carl Rackemann and Craig McDermott among them.

Neser now has 24 wickets in four Shield games this summer and his bowling partner Mark Steketee has 23. Both will play for the Prime Minister's XI against West Indies in Canberra from November 23.

Neser claims five on record-breaking day

"Me and Stek' have gelled the last couple of years and bowl well in partnerships," Neser said.

"We haven't gone for many runs the last couple of years and build pressure that way.

"I'm not sure how Manuka Oval will play but it is a pink ball game and hopefully me and Stek can swing it around.

"Until the end of my career, I will always want to be playing for Australia. Hopefully I can get another shot (in Test cricket) if the stars align."

Queensland's win took them to the top of the Sheffield Shield ladder.