Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Neser dominates as Bulls maul Victoria

Michael Neser became just the sixth player to score 2000 runs and take 200 wickets in first class cricket for Queensland in their innings victory over Victoria

AAP

11 November 2022, 05:32 PM AEST

