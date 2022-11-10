Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Vics slump to 95-year low in bowler-dominated day

Mark Steketee and Michael Neser took nine wickets between them as Victoria were bowled out for just 63 in a bowler-dominated day one at Allan Border Field

AAP

10 November 2022, 07:17 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo