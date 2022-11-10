Vics slump to 95-year low in bowler-dominated day

Steketee, Neser run riot as Victoria routed for 63

Michael Neser has helped reduce Victoria to a 95-year low before chiming in with the bat to leave Queensland well on top in their Sheffield Shield clash at Allan Border Field.

The visitors were skittled for just 63, their lowest Shield total since 1927, as Bulls pace duo Neser and Mark Steketee wreaked havoc.

Queensland went to stumps 6-130 with a lead of 67, mainly thanks to top-scoring Neser's unbeaten 30 off 43 balls.

The fringe Test hopeful put on 42 with Jimmy Peirson after the Bulls had fallen to 5-79 and in danger of spoiling their barnstorming start.

Steketee's sensational season continues with 5-18

Neser and Steketee entered the clash as the leading wicket-takers this season and their reputations were further enhanced following a magical few hours in Brisbane on Thursday.

Steketee finished with 5-18 off 11 overs while Neser returned figures of 4-22 off 12.4 overs.

Only three of Victoria's batters reached double figures in what was their fourth-lowest Shield total on record.

Neser started the carnage by bowling Travis Dean for a duck with the third ball of the day.

Neser needs only three balls to castle Dean

The in-form Marcus Harris followed soon after in strange circumstances, with the ball hitting the back of his bat and ballooning to Marnus Labuschagne at cover.

Captain Peter Handscomb entered the match with 518 runs to his name this season at an average of 172.7.

But he was out for five when trapped lbw by Neser, leaving Victoria rocking at 3-5.

Alarm bells rang ever louder when Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper fell cheaply to leave the Vics at 5-13 after nine overs.

Wickets continued to tumble with only 20-year-old Ashley Chandrasinghe (16 off 85 balls) able to offer any semblance of resistance in what became a painful fight for survival.

Ash Chandrasinghe (16 off 85) top-scored for Victoria on a sorry day // Getty

Amazingly, the damage could have been even worse for Victoria.

Harper was lucky to survive a strong lbw shout when he shouldered arms to a Steketee delivery that reared back into the stumps.

The Bulls also dropped two catches during the morning session – both off the bowling of Neser.

Neser would have had figures of 4-4 had Usman Khawaja held onto a sharp chance at third slip when Will Sutherland was yet to score.

The star paceman then watched on in agony as another chance went begging – this time when Khawaja and Joe Burns clattered at slip to drop a Mitchell Perry edge.

Queensland moved to 0-39 in their reply before losing Burns (22) and Matthew Renshaw (13) in consecutive overs shortly before tea.

Marnus Labuschagne's (nine) meagre start to the summer continued and when Khawaja (22) edged Cameron McClure behind, the visitors were back in the contest.