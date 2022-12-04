Clayton defies rampant WA quicks as Bulls hold on for draw

Queensland's lower order has saved their side's blushes, batting into the darkness at the Gabba to secure a Marsh Sheffield Shield draw against Western Australia.

A stalemate looked all but certain when the visitors batted through the morning untroubled, Cameron Bancroft unbeaten on 164 when they declared at 7-427, 132 runs ahead of the Bulls' first innings total.

But the Bulls were on the ropes when they lost 4-6 inside three overs after tea, with WA still having more than 40 overs to bowl in the extended final session.

But Jack Clayton (37 not out off 160 balls) was defiant, finding a partner in Gurinder Sandhu (22 off 66) before James Bazley (7 off 49) saw the hosts to stumps at 7-97 after 65.4 overs.

Kelly turns to spin as light causes late drama at the Gabba

The single point for the draw, plus bonus points, moved the Bulls just .12 points behind Tasmania in second, and while WA missed a six-point boost for the win, they still hold an 11-point buffer on top of the table.

Lance Morris (3-22) did the damage on Sunday for WA but was unlucky not to inflict more with Aaron Hardie dropping Sandhu in the slips when the Bulls were 6-45.

Joel Paris (2-15 from 17 overs) was on the money while Ashton Agar (1-16 from 12.4 overs) bowled with six men around the bat in the final stages.

"Today we were outplayed, they showed why they're first ... it was a bit of a heart attack moment but we got through," Bulls captain Jimmy Peirson said.

"Some of our batters didn't get that time in the middle but Clayto, a young batter in our side, got the job done when I was stressing for a bit there."

Bancroft posts third ton of the season with unbeaten 164

Morris dismissed Bryce Street and Peirson in consecutive deliveries and then had Joe Burns caught at bat-pad minutes later.

He now leads the Shield wicket-taker's list with 27 at an average of 18.40.

"My body's come a long way. I feel in pretty good place at the moment," he said while batting away suggestions of higher honours.

QUICK SINGLE Renshaw 'ready' for second chance in Test arena

"I battled a little bit early doors in this game but found a bit of rhythm today, settled in and tried to make it as hard as possible for them."

Earlier, Cameron Bancroft's was stoic in his 448-ball knock and Ashton Agar (72 off 118) pushed the pace after lunch, launching three sixes before he was well stumped by wicketkeeper Peirson down the leg side.

Day one was a washout due to consistent rain, before the Bulls made 6-294 and declared to pursue a result.

"Declaring there, we wanted to win the game ... (we) needed to move the game forward," Peirson said.

"(It was) good, hard-nosed cricket from the WACAs and thankfully we salvaged a draw."