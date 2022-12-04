Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Clayton defies rampant WA quicks as Bulls hold on for draw

Queensland stood firm to defy Western Australia a final day victory, forcing a draw that moved them within a whisker of second on the Sheffield Shield ladder

AAP

4 December 2022, 07:00 PM AEST

