New-ball burst lands Bulls bonus-point win

Bulls swing their way to bonus point victory over WA

A devastating new-ball performance from quicks Michael Neser and Jack Wildermuth made for a one-sided affair between Queensland and a second-string Western Australia outfit in the Marsh One-Day Cup at the Gabba on Thursday.

After the Bulls posted 9-264 off the back of a standout 66 from the in-form Wildermuth, WA never looked in the hunt in reply, slumping to 4-28 and ultimately falling short by 93 runs to hand the hosts a bonus-point win after rain reduced their target to 237 from 40 overs.

Both right-armers had the new ball darting around considerably under an overcast Brisbane sky, and while a series of plays-and-misses from the WA batsmen ensued from both ends, it was Neser (3-10), returning from a hamstring injury, who inflicted the telling damage with the wickets of Cameron Bancroft (0), Cameron Green (4) and Josh Inglis (1) for just two runs in his opening five overs.

Neser, Wildermuth make the new ball talk

His opening bowling partner Wildermuth (2-36) claimed the next two wickets to fall, including second-gamer Nick Hobson, a classy left-hander who looked very much the part in making 36 from 39 deliveries in just his second game.

But with the runs-per-over equation pushing towards eight from as early as the 10-over mark, the Western Australians struggled to keep pace with the game despite a gutsy 52 from opener Sam Whiteman, who was captain in the absence of Shaun Marsh as well as the state's nine Australia T20I reps, who are all currently quarantining in Perth having arrived home from New Zealand earlier this week.

The outcome was a fait accompli when Whiteman departed, and left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann (3-31) then capitalised on some hopeful lower-order aggression to claim three late wickets to help seal a one-sided contest.

Ironically, Queensland had started the day in a similarly precarious position, slipping to 4-49 as pace pair Joel Paris (4-50) and Matt Kelly (2-64) made early inroads.

Paris confounds Bulls in sizzling new-ball spell

Both bowlers had just this week toiled at the same venue across four days in the Marsh Sheffield Shield without much reward, but in the coloured clothing and with the white ball, their fortunes shifted, Kelly hurrying openers Usman Khawaja (6) and Sam Heazlett (20) who both top-edged skied chances that were snaffled by the visitors.

Marnus Labuschagne (19) was lucky to be given not out lbw without scoring as left-armer Paris channeled Mitchell Starc with some delightful full, inswing bowling, and it was a similar recipe that accounted for Matthew Renshaw (1) before Labuschagne was out edging the same bowler down the leg side.

Wildermuth came to the middle with the Bulls 5-123 in the 28th over, after Joe Burns (47) and Jimmy Peirson (35) had come together for an industrious stand that began course-correcting the Queensland ship.

Wildermuth rescues Bulls with fighting fifty

When Peirson chopped on to left-armer Liam Guthrie from around the wicket, the stage was set for allrounder Wildermuth, who immediately looked in good touch coming off a well-made 57 in the Shield on Monday.

The 27-year-old teamed up with Burns and then lower-order pair Neser (23) and Mark Steketee (23) to shift the momentum of the innings with his highest List A score.

'Is there anything he can't do?' Green lands a screamer

Only a spectacular outfield catch from Green prevented Wildermuth from doing further damage in the closing overs, as Queensland reached 264 amid light but steady rain – a total that always looked a daunting one for the understrength Western Australians.

The win leaves Queensland in second place on the ladder, level on points with New South Wales and trailing only by net run rate.