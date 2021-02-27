Ferling, Mooney shine as Fire thrash Western Australia

Ferling, Mooney star as QLD storm to crushing win over WA

Queensland have claimed a double-bonus point in a nine-wicket thrashing of reigning domestic 50-over champions Western Australia in Brisbane.

Western Australia’s top three batters were dismissed for ducks as quicks Holly Ferling and Courtney Sippel left the visitors reeling at 3-0 in the Women's National Cricket League match at Allan Border Field.

While they recovered to scrape their way to 140 all out, Queensland openers Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll made short work of the chase, as the Fire reached their target with 29 overs to spare.

WA captain Chloe Piparo had elected to bat under cloudy skies, but hopes of laying a strong foundation were dashed in five overs of carnage.

Piparo (0) edged a simple catch to first slip from the fourth delivery of the match, handing Ferling the first breakthrough, before fellow opener Ashley Day departed in identical fashion next over, also without scoring, to the bowling of fellow pacer Sippel.

Western Australia slump to 3-0 after electing to bat first

Ferling struck again next over to remove Megan Banting, leaving Western Australia in disarray, three wickets down without a run being scored.

From 3-0, the situation became even more dire when former Australia batter Nicole Bolton edged behind for four, leaving the reigning champions reeling at 4-5 after five overs.

No.6 batter Amy Edgar also failed to reach double digits, with her dismissal for five leaving the visitors 5-25.

Clinical Mooney punishes WA with 73 to steer QLD to first win

With WA in grave danger of failing to reach the lowest total in WNCL history, the 45 scored by South Australia against New South Wales in 2010, Mathilda Carmichael dug in alongside Alana King.

They put on 48 for the sixth wicket – seeing WA past their lowest ever total of 64 in the process – before Carmichael’s dogged 73-ball innings ended on 39.

King struck the sole maximum of Western Australia’s innings on her way to a 67-ball 34, while pace bowler Piepa Cleary showed off her talents with the bat, adding 38 valuable runs before WA were bowled out for 140.

The pitch and conditions held no demons for Queensland openers Mooney and Voll, who took their side within five runs of victory before the first wicket fell, their 136-run opening stand the Fire’s highest since 2009.

Australia star Mooney was in cruise control, hitting 13 boundaries in her 58-ball 73, while teenage young gun Voll finished unbeaten on 53 from 65, having found the boundary six times.

Georgia Redmayne hit the winning runs from the final ball of the 21st over, sealing the nine-wicket victory.

Western Australia, winless after three matches this season, will need to regroup quickly before the sides meet again at the same venue on Monday, while Queensland have leapt into fourth spot on the table after securing their first points of the season.