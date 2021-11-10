Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Tasmania strike double blow as rain disrupts day one in Hobart

Just 15.1 overs were possible at Blundstone Arena, but it was still enough time for the Tassie quicks to make early inroads in their Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia

AAP

10 November 2021, 06:15 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo