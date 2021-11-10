Tasmania strike double blow as rain disrupts day one in Hobart

South Australia is 2-27 at stumps on the opening day of a rain-affected Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Hobart.

Just 15.1 overs were bowled at Blundstone Arena on Wednesday, with young opener Henry Hunt (14) and Travis Head (5) to resume on day two.

The Tigers, playing their first home Shield match of the season, struck two blows in a truncated second session after winning the toss and sending the visitors in.

That didn't take long! Two balls after a lengthy rain delay in Hobart, Gabe Bell sends Jake Weatherald on his way for 3. SA are 1-12 in the 10th over. #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/31kPpA8T2D — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 10, 2021

Paceman Gabe Bell removed opener Jake Weatherald for three before former Test quick Peter Siddle had Jake Carder (3) caught at point not long afterwards.

The covers stayed on after tea, with further rain forecast over the next three days. Play is scheduled to resume 30 minutes earlier at 10am on Thursday.

Both sides paused before play to remember former Marylebone Cricket Club and South Australia Cricket Association chief executive Keith Bradshaw, who died earlier this week.

The widely respected administrator, who played 25 first-class and nine one-day games for his birth-state Tasmania before shifting focus to off-field matters, was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2008.

Tasmania have been boosted by the return of Siddle and top-order batter Ben McDermott.

They are without the injured Jackson Bird and Test skipper Tim Paine, who is aiming for a return to first-class cricket later this month from a neck problem in the lead-up to the Ashes series against England.

South Australia, winless from three games this season, picked Liam Scott and Nick Winter at the expense of Jake Lehmann and Brendan Doggett.