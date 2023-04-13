IPL 2023

Dhoni comes up short as Zampa's Royals go top of IPL

Adam Zampa claimed the crucial wicket of Moeen Ali as MS Dhoni's two sixes in the final over wasn't enough to get Chennai over the line in his 200th match as captain

AP

13 April 2023, 07:06 AM AEST

