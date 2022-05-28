IPL 2022

Aussies upstaged as Buttler's ton puts Royals into IPL final

Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell miss out on decider date with Matthew Wade's Gujarat after English T20 star scores his fourth century of the season

Reuters

28 May 2022, 07:22 AM AEST

