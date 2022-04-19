IPL 2022

Finch finds form in high-scoring thriller

Jos Buttler propelled Rajasthan Royals to a season-high 5-217 as Aaron Finch’s Kolkata Knight Riders fell just short in a gallant chase

AP

19 April 2022, 07:15 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo