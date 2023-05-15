Maxwell dazzles, RCB skittle Royals for lowly 59

Glenn Maxwell enjoyed a day out as Royal Challengers Bangalore blew away Rajasthan Royals for 59, the third-lowest total in Indian Premier League history, to wrap up a comprehensive 112-run victory.

Left-arm fast bowler Wayne Parnell (3-10) struck three times in the Powerplay while spinners Michael Bracewell (2-16) and Karn Sharma (2-19) choked Rajasthan further.

Victorian Maxwell also chipped in with the wicket of top-scorer Shimron Hetmyer as Rajasthan were bowled out in just 10.3 overs.

Earlier, Maxwell made an exuberant 54 off 33 balls, dominating Rajasthan's spinners amid five fours and three sixes, while Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis (55) continued his run of superb form this by smashing his seventh half-century of the tournament.

Du Plessis read the slow pitch perfectly and elected to bat after winning the toss and Bangalore's 5-171 was their reward.

Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2-25 off four) was the best for the Royals, at one point taking two wickets in three balls to threaten to turn the contest, but it was Indian batter Anuj Rawat provided a perfect finish for RCB by hitting an unbeaten 29 off 11 balls.

"It was really good, we needed it (the win), in terms of the NRR (net run rate)," Du Plessis said.

The victory moved Bangalore to fifth in the table, narrowly ahead of Rajasthan after their net run rate was given a massive boost.

Rajasthan's batting was abject. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler were both caught for ducks off the second ball they faced.

Joe Root (10), in his first IPL innings this season, was trapped leg before wicket by Parnell but made his side's second highest score.

Hetmyer top-scored with 35, including three successive sixes off Sharma, before he holed out in the deep off Maxwell.

The Rajasthan innings then folded as they lost their last three wickets without scoring a run.

Bangalore had lost three wickets in the space of five deliveries but Rawat and Maxwell revived the innings in spectacular style.

Maxwell, who hit three sixes and five fours, was eventually bowled while going for a reverse shot against Sandeep Sharma's full-pitched delivery, but by that point he had collected 42 runs from 23 deliveries from the spinners.

Elsewhere in the IPL overnight, Kolkata Knight Riders eased to a six-wicket win with nine balls to spare over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000), Riley Meredith ($272,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale