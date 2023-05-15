IPL 2023

Maxwell dazzles, RCB skittle Royals for lowly 59

Aussie allrounder crashes eight boundaries en route to a rapid 54 before chipping in with a wicket in his side's thrashing of Rajasthan

AP

15 May 2023, 07:55 AM AEST

