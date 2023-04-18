Maxwell's whirlwind knock not enough for RCB

'Maxwell Mayhem' screamed the scoreboard at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but while Glenn Maxwell laid waste to the Chennai Super Kings attack with a 36-ball 76 the Australian has still ended on the losing side in the Indian Premier League.

In a high-scoring game including an IPL record-equalling 33 sixes, eight smashed by Maxwell, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to CSK by eight runs on Monday.

Having been reduced to 2-15, with Virat Kohli out, chasing Chennai's 6-226, RCB rallied so well they looked on course for victory as Maxwell and Faf du Plessis added 126 in ten overs. But after they were dismissed in successive overs CSK turned the screw and Bangalore finished on 8-218.

New Zealand's Devon Conway launched the night's bowler battering when he smacked six sixes and six fours on his way to 83 off 45 balls.

Conway put on 74 off 43 with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 37 off 20. Their partnership set the momentum for Chennai, who scored 112 runs in nine overs after the powerplay.

Conway added another 80 off 37 with Shivam Dube, who cracked five sixes and two fours in 52 off 27 balls.

Bangalore started poorly in reply as Kohli played on for six and Mahipal Lomror was out for a five-ball duck despite being dropped. In all Chennai dropped five catches and missed two run-out opportunities, with Du Plessis taking advantage to score 62 off 33, including five fours and four sixes.

But after he followed Maxwell back to the hutch late cameos by Dinesh Karthik (28 off 14) and Suyash Prabhudessai (19 off 11) only reduced the margin of defeat.

Twelve bowlers were used between the teams. Aside from Mohammed Siraj, whose four overs went for 30 with one wicket, and Ravindra Jadeja, whose quartet went for 37, every bowler conceded more than ten an over. Maxwell took 1-28 off his 16 balls.

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale