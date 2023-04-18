IPL 2023

Maxwell's whirlwind knock not enough for RCB

Glenn Maxwell smashed eight sixes in a 36-ball 76 but it was not enough for RCB to reel in a mammoth Chennai total in the IPL

AP

18 April 2023, 07:14 AM AEST

