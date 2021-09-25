IPL 2021

Chennai down Kohli's Bangalore, top IPL

Virat Kohli hit a half-century for Bangalore but it proved in vain as Chennai Super Kings beat them by six wickets to move top of the table

AP

25 September 2021, 07:02 AM AEST

