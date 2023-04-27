Maxwell misses out as RCB rue 'freebie' defeat

Glenn Maxwell was unable to continue his red-hot Indian Premier League form as his Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli rued their fielding effort in their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday morning (AEDT).

Maxwell, looking to help his side overhaul KKR's 5-200 in Bengaluru, fell early as he went for a heave-ho, leaving all the onus on stand-in captain Kohli to work his wonders.

But after making yet another IPL fifty, Kohli fell for 54 off 37 balls and, for once, RCB's 'big three' - Faf du Plessis, Kohli and Maxwell - who went into the match having scored nearly 79 per cent of all of the team's runs, failed to get them across the line.

They eventually fell to a 21-run defeat, with the Knight Riders delighted to have prevailed in a 'must-win' game to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Player of the match was Kolkata's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was responsible for getting rid of Maxwell for just five off four balls.

Trying to muscle Varun over the mid-off, Maxwell got cramped and only managed to deposit his shot straight into the hands of David Wiese, leaving the Aussie to lean over his bat, head bowed, contemplating his early departure.

Varun (3-27) and Suyash Sharma (2-30) combined for five wickets, as Bangalore ended on 8-179 in response to KKR's big first-innings tally, the centrepiece of which was rejuvenated Jason Roy's 56 off 29 balls at the top of the order.

Skipper Nitish Rana also hit 48 and was dropped twice in his 21-ball cameo.

'That's what you call a freebie in T20 cricket and we literally handed them a victory' // BCCI/IPL

"To be honest, we handed over the game to them," Kohli told the host broadcaster. "We deserved to lose because we weren't professional enough in the field.

"The bowlers hit decent areas, but we didn't hold on to our chances. That's what you call a freebie in T20 cricket and we literally handed them a victory, which for me is not ideal because we take pride in the way we play and tonight we weren't up to standard and something we are not shy to admit.

"(There were) a few instances where we didn't capitalise during crunch moments. In the field, there was a period of four-five overs where we dropped the chances and that costs us about 25-30 runs in the end."

Roy, looking in the sort of mood to re-establish his credentials as one of England's white-ball powerhouses, smashed four fours and five sixes in bringing up his second straight IPL half-century off 22 balls.

The right-hander took advantage of a Bangalore attack still missing its pace leader, Australian Josh Hazlewood, who is still on the mend from injury.

Du Plessis, the league's leading scorer with 422 runs and RCB's regular captain, still wasn't fit enough to lead the side, with Kohli taking the reins. The South African was used instead as the impact sub, but made only 17.

Kohli, though, got his fifth half-century of the season and is now the second-top scorer, but he couldn't build any partnerships as RCB suffered their third home loss of the season.

