IPL 2023

Maxwell misses out as RCB rue 'freebie' defeat

Bangalore attack still missing Josh Hazlewood concedes 5-200 against KKR as hosts' 'big three' fail to fire

cricket.com.au

27 April 2023, 07:30 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo