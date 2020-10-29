Philippe impresses after taking Finch's spot in IPL

Uncapped Australian Josh Philippe took the place of his national captain, Aaron Finch, and could play an important role in the Indian Premier League playoffs for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After a lean run of form, Finch was dropped for Bangalore's clash with Mumbai on Wednesday and replaced at the top of the order by Phillipe, who impressed with a 24-ball innings of 33 in a 71-run opening partnership with Devdutt Padikkal (74 from 45 balls).

The right-hander took on Mumbai's potent pace attack, hitting Jasprit Bumrah and James Pattinson to the boundary and Trent Boult for a superb straight six before he was stumped off the bowling of leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

Phillipe goes over the top against Mumbai // BCCI-IPL

It was only Philippe's third game of the tournament and his first in more than a month, with RCB selectors - including head coach Simon Katich - making the call to axe Finch as the playoffs approach.

Finch has averaged just 21 at a strike rate of 111 from 11 matches and former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that now that RCB's selectors have decided to drop Australia's T20 skipper, Philippe will open the innings and take the wicketkeeping gloves for the remainder of the tournament.

"Without doubt because now that you've taken a call in the 12th game ... it's like a line in the sand," he told ESPN.

"Now that you've decided to go in a different direction, just invest in the direction you've mapped out for yourself."

On the field, Jasprit Bumrah grabbed 3-14 and Suryakumar Yadav struck an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls as Mumbai took a big step towards a place in the playoffs with a five-wicket victory.

Yadav's best score this season eased Mumbai to 5-166 as he drove Muhammed Siraj to extra cover for the winning boundary off the first ball of the last over.

Bumrah had earlier pegged back Bangalore in the last five overs and restricted Virat Kohli's team to 6-164 after Indians' captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field.

The victory nearly sealed Mumbai's place in the playoffs, as they sit on top of the table with 16 points and a healthy net run-rate of 1.186.

Despite the loss, Bangalore are still second with 14 points, ahead of Delhi Capitals on net run-rate.

Young Padikkal (74) continued his sublime form and together with Philippe provided Bangalore a solid start of 71 off 47 balls.

Bumrah then celebrated his 100th wicket in the IPL when Kohli top edged a pull shot off a short, fast one from the fiery fast bowler.

Pollard didn't allow Bangalore to accelerate in the last five overs when AB de Villiers (15) hit a full toss straight to deep square leg in the 16th over and Bumrah followed it up with a double wicket maiden.

Bumrah proved to be the difference with the ball // IPL-BCCI

Yadav then anchored Mumbai's run-chase and decimated the figures of Dale Steyn when he hit the South African fast bowler for three boundaries in an over.

Steyn, returning to the side after playing two IPL games last month, finished with expensive figures of 0-43 as Yadav also struck a six off the paceman's full toss over the fine leg boundary.

Siraj (2-28) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2-37) grabbed two wickets each, but Yadav struck 10 fours and three sixes in his season's third half-century to guide Mumbai home.