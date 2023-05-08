County Championship Division Two 2023

'Magnificent' Whiteman scores maiden county century

Fill-in skipper bats all day to save draw and lead Australian contingent on final day of County Championship matches

Louis Cameron

8 May 2023, 10:08 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo