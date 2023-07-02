ICC Men's ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023

'Let ourselves down': West Indies fail to reach World Cup

West Indies have missed out on the 50-over World Cup for the first time with a crushing loss to Scotland making it mathematically impossible for them to qualify

Reuters

2 July 2023, 04:43 AM AEST

